The Environmental Health Directorate said Tuesday that Canape`Selection - fagottini di pasta sfoglia farciti, a puff pastry with a variety of fillings, must not be consumed due to the possibility of high levels of Ethylene Oxide (pesticide) in one of the ingredients used.

The product is sold in a carton box by 965g with durability dates and lots

30/11/2022 - Lot 21005A and Lot 21025M

31/12/2022 – Lot 21005A, Lot 21025M and Lot 21033M

31/01/2023 – Lot 21025M u Lot 21033M

