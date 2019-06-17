A Polish brand of cod liver could contain dioxins above permitted levels and should not be consumed.

The Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health said the warning applies to the 240g tins of Glavtorg Dorschleber, lot number L042-18281-2 and expiry date October 7, 2023.



For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2.30pm on 2133 7333, or by calling personally at its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera or by email mhi@gov.mt