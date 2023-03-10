Professional warrants were presented to 65 new architects on Friday after successfully completing their studies and passing their warrant exam.

The new professionals were handed their warrants by Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, who reminded them of the duties and responsibilities to society that their warrant represents during his address.

An architect's responsibility starts from when a project is designed to when it is completed, the minister said, emphasizing the impact on its surroundings that every project could have.

“Your work will shape the world around us and have a lasting impact on those who live in the buildings you design. It carries with it tremendous responsibility, and requires a deep and collective commitment,” Zrinzo Azzopardi said.

The minister added that continuous dialogue between professionals and stakeholder is key to making a quality leap in the building and construction sector.

Zrinzo Azzopardi also said that the government would be announcing reform in the coming weeks that clarifies the roles of all those involved in construction, including a bill that will seek to introduce licensing for contractors.

The minister reminded the new professionals of the importance of adhering to their professional code of ethics in their work, respecting the environment and protecting the consumer and maintaining the public’s health and safety.

He appealed to them to contribute to the drafting of national policies and to actively continue to increase the relevance of their profession.