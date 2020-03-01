Q: I bought an intruder alarm system but the seller is refusing to provide a warranty on the system if I do not accept that he does installation at an additional cost of €240. I do not need this service as it is something I can easily do myself. Is the seller right in refusing to give me a guarantee in this situation? Also is the seller obliged to provide the wiring diagrams of how the system should be connected?

A: When consumers purchase a product from a seller, that product is legally protected by a two-year guarantee, which always applies, regardless whether the seller gives a commercial guarantee with the product sold. So the alarm system purchased is protected by this guarantee which gives you the right to claim a free remedy from the seller if the system is not fit for purpose or not in conformity with the original sales agreement. The only document you need to make such a claim is the proof of purchase.

With regard to the warranty issued by the trader, since this type of guarantee is a voluntary guarantee which traders can opt to give tied to specific terms and conditions, they are entitled to impose a condition that if they do not install or service the product then the commercial guarantee does not apply.

Regarding whether the seller is obliged to provide the wiring diagrams, since the alarm system was offered for sale at a price exclusive of installation, then consumers who opt to buy the system without installation should be provided with adequate instructions. You should therefore request this information from the seller. If the latter refuses, you may then file a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.