T.J. Warren scored 39 points as the in-form Indiana Pacers inflicted a 116-111 defeat on LeBron James and his stuttering Los Angeles Lakers, who have lost three in a row as the NBA playoffs approach.

Indiana’s win ensured the NBA’s top regular-season record will belong to the Milwaukee, despite the Bucks losing 136-132 to Dallas in over-time.

