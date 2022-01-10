Three-time NBA champion Klay Thompson returned from a 31-month injury absence on Sunday as the Golden State Warriors celebrated “Klay Day” with a 96-82 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thompson — who won titles with the Warriors in 2015, 2017 and 2018 — received a rapturous welcome at Chase Center in San Francisco. It was his first game in the arena, which the Warriors have only called home since September 2019.

