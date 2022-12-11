The Golden State Warriors sent a strong signal Saturday that they won’t give up their NBA crown without a fight, thumping the Boston Celtics 123-107 in an NBA Finals rematch.

While the Warriors have struggled to build momentum in their title defense this season, the Celtics have streaked to the best record in the league.

But Golden State, with 34 points from Klay Thompson and 32 from Stephen Curry, were more than a match for a Celtics team that came into San Francisco riding a three-game winning streak.

