Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making “good progress” but will miss at least one more week as he recovers from left knee and leg injuries, the NBA team said Wednesday.

Curry suffered partial tears to his knee ligaments and membranes and a lower leg contusion in a February 4 game against the Dallas Mavericks.

He missed five games before the All-Star break. The team said in a statement posted on Twitter that he would be sidelined another week before he is re-evaluated, meaning he will miss the Warriors’ next four games.

