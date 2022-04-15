Golden State guard Stephen Curry says he is “very optimistic” he could return from a foot injury in time for the Warriors’ NBA playoff opener against Denver on Saturday.

Curry, sidelined almost a month with a sprained ligament in his left foot, said on teammate Draymond Green’s podcast that he did not want to miss a minute of the Warriors’ return to the playoffs after a two-year absence.

“The goal has always been game one, the goal still remains game one,” Curry said.

“Very optimistic that it’ll be game one.

“And we know what time of year it is. We haven’t been in the playoffs for two years, it is kind of weird to think about that. I’m so freaking juiced because I know how much I love that environment. I don’t want to miss any of it.”

