Reserve guard Jordan Poole had 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to power Golden State over Memphis 117-116 in an NBA playoff series opener Sunday despite the ejection of Draymond Green.

Klay Thompson sank the decisive 3-pointer with 36.6 seconds remaining and the Warriors denied Grizzlies playmaker Ja Morant twice in the final seconds.

“Big win for us to start the series, get home court advantage,” Warriors guard Stephen Curry said. “And get greedy in the second game.”

The Western Conference second round best-of-seven matchup will continue Tuesday at Memphis.

