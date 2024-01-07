Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green's indefinite NBA suspension in the wake of violent on-court actions is over after 12 games, the league said Saturday.

The league issued a statement saying Green had been reinstated. He was suspended on December 14 after he was ejected for violently swinging an arm into the head of Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in a game two days earlier.

That incident came weeks after Green was given a five-game ban for grabbing Minnesota's Rudy Gobert in a headlock and pulling him across the court.

The league said that during his suspension Green "completed steps that demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com