The Golden State Warriors were left sweating on the fitness of Stephen Curry after the team’s bruising NBA Finals game-three defeat to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

Curry left the Warriors’ 116-100 loss to the Celtics with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after being buried in a scrum of players tussling for a loose ball.

The 34-year-old star grimaced in pain after the incident in which he appeared to hurt his foot.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he removed Curry from the game once it was clear Boston were assured of a victory which leaves the Celtics 2-1 up with four games remaining.

