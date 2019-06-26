Updated 8.58am with Iranian denial -

Three Iranian ships attempted to "impede the passage" of a British oil tanker in Gulf waters, forcing a UK frigate to intervene, the British government said Thursday.

"Contrary to international law, three Iranian vessels attempted to impede the passage of a commercial vessel, British Heritage, through the Strait of Hormuz," a UK government statement said of the incident, which occurred on Wednesday.

"HMS Montrose was forced to position herself between the Iranian vessels and British Heritage and issue verbal warnings to the Iranian vessels, which then turned away," the statement said.

"We are concerned by this action and continue to urge the Iranian authorities to de-escalate the situation in the region."

A US aircraft shot video of the incident, which ended when the HMS Montrose -- which was escorting the tanker -- trained its guns on the boats and successfully warned them to back off, CMM said.

The Iran Revolutionary Guards denied they impeded the British tanker.

"There has been no confrontation in the last 24 hours with any foreign vessels, including British ones," the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani had warned Britain of "consequences" on Wednesday over the detention of one of the country's oil tankers off the coast of Gibraltar.

"I point out to the British that you initiated insecurity (on the seas) and you shall grasp the consequences of it later on," Rouhani said in comments to the cabinet broadcast by state TV.

The 330-meter (1,000-foot) Grace 1 tanker, capable of carrying two million barrels of oil, was halted on Thursday by police and customs officers in Gibraltar -- a British overseas territory on Spain's southern tip -- with the aid of a detachment of British Royal Marines.

Iran condemned the detention as an "illegal interception," but Gibraltar officials said that the cargo was believed to be destined for Syria, which is subject to European sanctions.

Iran denied this, saying that the destination "was somewhere else."

The latest reported incident comes after Iran said it had lost patience with perceived inaction by European countries more than a year after US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of a landmark 2015 international agreement curbing Tehran's nuclear program, and started to impose punishing sanctions, raising tensions between the US and Iran.