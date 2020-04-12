Il-Qilla tal-Gwerra Fuq Għawdex 1940-1943

by Frank Bezzina (new and revised edition by Charles Bezzina), A&M Printing Press, Gozo 2020

The impact of World War II on the George Cross island is the subject of various books that have been written over the past 70 years or so since the great calamity took place.

Gozo, being subject to the reality of double-insularity, has not always caught the attention of the researcher, but thanks to Charles Bezzina and his late father Frank, Gozitans can find ample information about the effects of the war on their native island.

Il-Qilla tal-Gwerra Fuq Għawdex 1940-1943 can be considered as a continuation of Bezzina’s previous book, Il-Qilla tal-Gwerra fuq Għawdex 1940-1943, which he published in the year 2000.

The book is divided into two sections. The first section consists mainly of a chronological narrative that runs from June 1940 to December 1943.

As he goes into detail about the effects of the war, the author provides also information of wider interest. In many ways, one can consider this part of the book as a history of Gozo during these three years.

In fact, Bezzina throws light on the beginnings of the Society of Christian Doctrine (MUSEUM) in Victoria as well as on the first time the same society organised its procession with the figure of baby Jesus in the streets of Victoria.

He blends in the various attacks that took place over the island, mentioning Victoria, Nadur, Xewkija, Għajnsielem, Xagħra, Għarb, San Lawrenz and Ta’ Sannat, among others.

In the second section, Bezzina gives information of a descriptive nature about various aspects of life in Gozo during the war.

He writes about hospitals in Gozo and focuses on the social life of the island.

The Office of Information, schools, hotels, the curfew, the blackout, the black market, shelters as well as means of transport on the island and between the islands feature in this second section.

The author writes about how social life evolved on Gozo not merely from the perspective of those who are in charge but rather from the perspective of the people themselves, thus making his publication all the more interesting.

Charles Bezzina’s recent publication can be bought from main bookshops or directly from the author who can be contacted via e-mail on charles. bezzina@bov.com.