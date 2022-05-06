Statistically speaking, in Malta, there has never been a better time to be a woman in politics and enhance one’s chances of becoming an MP than now. But simply counting the number of women in political office does not provide a full picture of women’s political power. In fact, doing so distorts perceptions of progress and reinforces the flawed assumption that simply increasing the number of women in the House of Representatives is a silver bullet for women’s political empowerment.

In political institutions such as our parliament, where patriarchal exclusion has long been the norm, women’s presence does, of course, represent a meaningful change. That is why our national gender equality index, among other criteria, measures women’s political empowerment by tracking women’s share of legislative and ministerial positions over time.

At the same time, there are clear limits to merely adding women to formal political spaces while institutions, norms, and practices remain unchanged. For one, individual women’s presence within parliament and government does not necessarily translate into meaningful political influence. Given the limitations of using women’s presence in legislatures as a proxy for empowerment, what does a more nuanced approach to gender equality in politics look like?

For one thing, gender equality in parliament cannot be addressed separately from other axes of social and political exclusion. In theory, gender quotas may appear to be an insufficient but necessary concept to realise gender equality in our society. Despite the drawbacks, having a gender quota is definitely an improvement and brings women closer to true gender equality.

But even though women as a group share experiences of discrimination, they also confront intersecting identities, such as class, age, ethnicity, race, sexuality and political affiliation, that can serve both as catalysts of and barriers to their political advancement. The driver of inequality may not only be patriarchal dynamics but also the intersection of gender with other vectors of social inequality and political exclusion.

Measures of gender progress in politics need to take better account of changes in gender norms. To date, policymakers and practitioners often hope or assume that increases in women’s political representation will automatically transform patriarchal attitudes and behaviours.

Instead of assuming that the advancement of some women will naturally pave the way for others, it makes more sense to ask which women are politically empowered in a given political context and why. Doing so can help policymakers and advocates uncover more nuanced explanations for women’s continued political disempowerment. I seriously question whether being in a place of power is sufficient on its own to empower and achieve meaningful equality.

I desperately want to believe that gender quotas are a good idea - Mark Said

Generally speaking, when arguing in support of gender quotas, one can approach the concept from two different angles. On the one hand, it can be argued that gender quotas are important in terms of social justice, emphasising the notion that they help to realise the right of women to be represented in parliament.

On the other hand, focusing on a democratic perspective, it can be argued that gender quotas are needed to increase a democracy’s quality because the more representative a parliament is of its citizens, the higher its legitimacy is among its population.

It can be argued that women’s symbolic representation in parliament matters and is likely to represent the start of meaningful change for women because the presence of females in politics can lead to the increased presence of so-called female issues in politics, such as childcare, in the related discourse.

Indeed, gender quotas and, hence, women’s symbolic representation in parliament might, in the long term, result in the formation of a society that takes female topics more seriously and engages in a profound debate that might lead to meaningful policy outcomes in the long run. While symbolic representation might lead to positive development for women, it is highly significant to differentiate between symbolic and substantive representation.

Substantive representation is relevant because symbolic representation alone, the mere presence of women in parliament, is a first step that can have a positive impact but is unlikely to result in meaningful change directly. In this sense, it is important to distinguish between two techniques, namely when female legislators “stand for” women as a group (symbolic representation) and when they “act for” women as a group (substantive representation).

The gender quota itself will not be directly translated into meaningful change for women if ‘change’ refers to actual outcomes in terms of policies. Gender quotas will not directly alter institutional rules, however, one might argue that they could help to induce institutional change in the long term.

For instance, if party leaders’ agenda control represents an obstacle, it could surely be argued that gender quotas and the consequential increase in the presence of women and women’s issues in parliament are likely to, at least, modify politicians’ perception regarding these topics and make the passage of women’s rights bills more likely in the future.

I desperately want to believe that gender quotas are a good idea. Women, particularly women who are mothers, have long been missing out on career opportunities in the political and legislative world and if there is a fix for that I am in. But with gender quotas, I am still on the fence.