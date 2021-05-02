An environmental expert says a Planning Authority decision to remove most of the plants and features installed by a dedicated Għargħur resident was the right one, despite the overwhelming public outcry.

The story about the PA’s decision to clamp down on Ronnie Gauci’s voluntary gardening and embellishment to the area sparked anger to the extent that the authority is being petitioned to ‘Save Ronnie’s Top of the World’ in Għargħur.

Environmental resource manager Brian Restall, who volunteers in the area with an NGO and scout group, planting trees and clearing up invasive and alien species from the valley screed, has painted a different ecological picture about the effects of these features on the land in question.

He pointed out that in reality, there are very solid arguments for the removal of most of the plants and “unnecessary” features installed recently.

While sympathising with the emotive and human arguments that have erupted, Restall said numerous people have tried to explain to Gauci over the years the potential impact of escapes on to the valley, while the site just opposite was simultaneously being cleared up of aliens and replaced by local trees and shrubs.

“Many a time, we would remove very aggressive invasives, with his approval, to then find more replanted elsewhere in the site a few months later, or that they were already reseeding of their own accord,” the academic said.

He highlighted the deleterious effects to existing flora by plants like the Hottenot Fig, Fountain grass, African daisies and Mexican petunias in every nook and cranny of the Top of the World site, while needing a bowser of water weekly to thrive.

Emphasising the limited awareness on the effects of invasive plants, Restall said problems would be visible in the ravine below the area in a matter of a few years. A lot of effort by children and families, who volunteer their weekends to help out, has already been put into removing past spills.

While agreeing with the “two-weights-and-two-measures” argument in view of the PA – which has been accused of overlooking far worse breaches and being strong with the weak – and admitting Gauci was “really well-intentioned” and supportive of volunteers’ efforts, Restall was surprised the authority had finally taken action on complaints after he “went overboard” in the last few months.

Meanwhile, close to gathering 5,000 signatures, the petition aimed to save Gauci’s shrine to the Madonna, which the PA has already said would remain untouched.

Gauci regretted that the cross on the niche to the Madonna was vandalised and broken off, together with lighting, since Saturday and he has temporarily put back in place the part that was broken off.

Top of the World, along Triq Għaxqet l-Għajn, limits of Għargħur, is protected for its high landscape value, the PA said, noting that the structures, consisting of stones and concrete bricks cemented together, were removed voluntarily.

The authority’s insistence that it had “acted within its remit when it asked the contravenor to remove the structures he was building on public land, without permission” resulted in a backlash of insults about its “shameful” and “cowardly” act.

Commentators asked what it was waiting for to take action against illegal boathouses and other approved “atrocities” – within its remit too.

The petition also calls to save a fishpond Gauci created from the rock formations, but Restall says the fish were “frying in shallow and leaky garrigue ponds full of algae, and ballooning on a diet of Macdonald’s buns”, which was not acceptable, irrespective of public opinion.

Pressure seems to have led the PA to allow Gauci to keep the pond in place. Gauci put a big notice on site on Sunday saying: "Thank you. Because of you, this will remain here."

Restall maintained that the stretch of garrigue Gauci recently disturbed was hardly an “absolute disgusting dump” on that side of the road, as the petition maintained, but in a relatively good state, albeit less visually appealing than the colours of alien species.

Expressing sorrow at the way Gauci was treated, Alexandra Schaerrer-Cumming, wrote in the petition: “How sick that the PA chooses this man, and this case, to flex its enforcement muscle.”

She “encouraged” the authorities to help Gauci plant indigenous saplings to make his garden “sustainable, legal and a continued joy to everyone”.

While the issue of indigenous plants was understood, she said the vegetation at the area known as ‘Top of the World’ was found in every public garden and roundabout, blowing their invasive seeds everywhere.

The man responsible for the clean-up and transformation spent his own time and money “doing something kind and beautiful for the collective good,” the petition points out.

“My heart honestly broke when I took my baby for our walk, only to find Ronnie, his brother and his son having to smash everything, as well as uproot flowers and plants, or face a €50,000 PA fine,” Schaerrer-Cumming said, aware that he did not have a permit.

“When someone shows such goodwill and an effort towards the common good, work with him. Do not destroy his efforts and spirit,” the petition states.

Schaerrer-Cumming called on the authorities to listen to “the vast majority’s prayers for more people to do what he has done.

“They are praying for more developers to do this. They are praying for the various government agencies to do this. Exactly this – clean up the countryside, allow more areas for walking with pets and kids and create more gardens.”

But Restall pointed out that “the road to many ecological conservation efforts today is paved by past good intentions that went wrong.

“Hopefully, people can look at this sad and painful saga for Gauci as an opportunity to appreciate the battle against invasive alien species by others.”