People with a mustard allergy should not consume a wasabi-flavoured snack available for sale, health authorities warned on Thursday.

Certain lots of Lorenz’s cream and mild wasabi flavoured Crunchips Wow product contain mustard that is not declared on the label, the environmental health directorate said.

Packets with best before dates of April 3, 2021, April 8, 2021 or May 19, 2021 are all affected.

The health warning was issued through an EU-wide Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed.

For further information, contact the health inspectorate services between 8am and 2.30pm on 21337333 or by emailing mhi@gov.mt.