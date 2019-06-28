Equity trading screens were awash in red yesterday after US President Donald Trump stunned investors by slapping new tariffs on China, cranking up trade tensions between the world’s top two economies.

The announcement by Trump on Thursday that Washington would impose 10 per cent tariffs on another $300 billion in Chinese goods sparked a broad-based sell-off on Wall Street that was echoed in Asia and Europe yesterday.

News that demand for US exports had weakened across the board underscored concern that trade could become a trouble spot for economies around the world.

Trump’s announcement means that virtually all of the $660 billion in annual trade of goods between the world’s two biggest economies will have tariffs on them, with the new duties to take effect September 1.

The US decision came after trade negotiators held talks in Shanghai this week, the first face-to-face discussions since Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a truce in June.

China warned Friday it would take “countermeasures” if the US followed through on its threat, with the commerce ministry calling the decision a “serious violation” of the June truce.

“Trump sent the market into a tailspin,” remarked Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at online currency trading platform OANDA.

“So far, the US consumer has been spared from the tariffs on Chinese goods, but as Trump’s threats grow in scope, so does the potential impact (as) higher costs will have to be passed down from American companies”, he added.

As trading began on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average went down by 0.5 per cent.

Earlier in the day both Hong Kong and Tokyo had given up more than two per cent.

Europe’s main markets were down similar amounts in afternoon trading, with Frankfurt and Paris briefly tumbling by three per cent.

“The negative mood across markets suggests that investors are jittery over sizzling trade tensions between the worlds two largest economies sabotaging the already fragile global growth outlook,” said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

Investors fleeing stocks favoured safe-haven investments such as bonds, pushing the yield on German government 10-year bonds to a new record low of nearly -0.5 percent.

Gold was another beneficiary, climbing to $1,441.47 an ounce in afternoon deals from $1,426.34 a week earlier.

Oil prices also recovered some ground after suffering a rout Thursday as Trump's tariffs announcement fuelled concerns about lower demand.

Trump told reporters he was “not concerned... at all” by the negative reaction among investors, saying he had anticipated it.