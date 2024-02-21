A new timetable for the collection of waste from localities in Malta and Gozo has been published in the Government Gazette.

The only localities where waste will be collected in the evenings or afternoons are Sliema, Dingli and Għargħur. In all three, waste collection will begin after 6.30pm on weekdays.

Arguably the biggest change concerns the capital city, Valletta, which will revert to a morning waste collection service after a period during which waste was being collected during the day.

Waste will be collected later in the morning in Fgura, Ħamrun, Marsa, Naxxar , Luqa, Vittoriosa and Xgħajra. It will be collected earlier in Pembroke, Birżebbuġa and Qormi.

According to the new timetable, waste collection in Gozo will start at 7am. It will also start at 7am in Attard, Mġarr, Mellieħa, San Ġwann, St Paul's Bay, Rabat, Safi, Siġġiewi, Pembroke, Valletta, Tarxien Żabbar, Birżebbuġa and Qormi.

Collection will start just half an hour later, at 7.30am, in Balzan, Mosta, Mqabba, Kirkop, Qrendi, Żebbuġ, Pietà, St Julian's, Fgura, Kalkara, Gudja, Għaxaq, Marsascala, Marsaxlokk, Santa Luċija, Santa Venera and Żejtun.

In Żurrieq, Birkirkara, Gżira, Swieqi, Cospicua, and Senglea, collection will start at 8am. It will start at 8.30am in Mdina, Msida, and Vittoriosa.

Waste collection will start at 9am in Naxxar, Iklin, Lija, ta' Xbiex, Floriana, Paola, Ħamrun, Luqa and Marsa and at 9.30am in Mtarfa and Xgħajra.

In Dingli and Għargħur, collection will start at 6.30pm. In the latter, however, collection will start at 11am on Saturdays and glass will be collected at 10am.

In Sliema, waste will be collected at 7pm on weekdays and at 1pm on Saturdays.

Malta waste collection schedule:

The collection of waste became standardised nationwide last year when organic, household and recyclable waste started being collected on the same days in all localities throughout the country.

Waste collection is as follows:

Mondays : Organic

: Organic Tuesdays : Black bag (mixed waste)

: Black bag (mixed waste) Wednesdays : Organic

: Organic Thursdays : Recyclables

: Recyclables Fridays : Organic

: Organic Saturdays: Black bag (mixed waste)

Glass is collected on the first and third Fridays of the month.