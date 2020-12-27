The festive period is an important time for many people who come together over the holidays. As much as everyone would like for things to be ‘business as usual’, it’s not this year and planning requires a little more work to keep everyone happy and healthy.

It’s also important to realise how much waste is created during these days. With parents taking more time off and children on school holidays, the extra cooking and festive baking, our taps, toilets, dishwashers and washing machines really do end up working overtime, adding a big surge in seasonal water consumption, which has a knock-on effect on our water resources and utility bills.

Here are some easy to implement water conservation tips, which will go a long way to using your water more wisely and which, can be put in place for the long term:

• Change your showerhead to a water-efficient one and reduce by half your consumption of water when showering;

• Turn off the water while shampooing your hair;

• Fix leaky taps and always close them properly– even a slow drip will waste litres in a day;

• Make sure your dishwasher is completely full before hitting the start button and don’t use the drying function on warmer days, when it can air-dry;

• Dishwashers typically use less water than washing dishes by hand so make sure you stack it well before switching on;

• Wash your clothes in cold water to save water and energy and get those stubborn stains out before putting anything in your washing machine;

• While you wait for hot water, collect the running colder water and use it to water plants. Put buckets under drains to catch rainwater for your garden;

• Water your garden when the sun goes down or before it even goes up to reduce losses of water by evaporation;

• When watering plants, use a watering can to make sure the water goes where it’s needed;

• Don’t run the tap when washing dishes. Plugging the drain, filling the sink with soapy water, and scrubbing and rinsing from there can reduce the amount of water you use to clean all those holiday pots, pans and dishes;

• Save water (and make that pile of laundry disappear a little faster) by only washing and drying full loads every time and using the appropriate setting on your machine to the size of the load you’re washing;

• There are many water-efficient gadgets available on the market. Tap aerators and water- efficient showerheads are small and reasonably priced, and make for ideal gifts.

For more information and tips, visit www.water.org.mt.