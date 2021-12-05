Balzan missed the chance to claim three valuable points after being held to a 3-3 draw by a spirited Sta Lucia side at the Tony Bezzina Stadium on Sunday.

The Reds will rue their missed chances after dominating for long periods of the game, especially in the first half. Paul Zammit’s side now have 16 points, sharing the sixth spot with Gżira United.

Sta Lucia, on their part, have now moved to 10 points together with fellow relegation rivals Gudja United and Mosta.

