A Bojan Kaljevic penalty in the first half was enough for Mosta to overcome a wasteful Tarxien Rainbows and remain in the upper part of the Premier League.

In fact, the Montenegrin’s strike has kept Mosta in sixth place on 17 points, three behind leaders Hibernians but with a game in hand.

Winston Muscat’s Tarxien will feel hard done by with this result as in the second half they created numerous goal-scoring chances but failed to capitalise on them. The Rainbows remain third bottom on 8 points.

The early stages of the opening 45 minutes were fairly-balanced with both teams wary of each other.

Goal scoring chances were scarce with Mosta and Tarxien having a lot of possession in the middle of park without sparking the game into life.

The first noteworthy chance of the game dropped onto the feet of Kelvin Tulimieri who fired a thumping volley from close-range forcing Christoffer Mafoumbi to divert into corner.

Moments later, the Italian midfielder attempted a long-range effort but the ball sailed over the bar.

