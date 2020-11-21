GUDJA UNITED 0

VALLETTA 0

Despite having the control of game for all 90 minutes, Valletta failed to make their pressure count as they had to satisfy with a point after their goalless stalemate against Gudja United.

The Citizens created numerous goalscoring chances, but their lack of precision combined with some Glenn Zammit’s fine saves, they could not break the deadlock.

Gudja, on their part, were wary of their opponents’ threat and opted for a more defensive approach which at the end paid dividends as they remain fifth on 14 points, two ahead of Valletta.

