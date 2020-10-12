WasteServ has closed all of its civic amenity sites in Malta, after five employees tested positive for COVID-19 at its Luqa site.

Preventive measures had led to an "extensive number of workers" being put under quarantine, and so, the company was closing the civic amenity sites with immediate effect. The Tal-Kus civic amenity site in Gozo will remain open.

The Luqa site, WasteServ's biggest in operation, has been closed since Saturday.

Three of the five employees who have COVID-19 were already in quarantine when they tested positive, it said in a statement on Monday.

