Wasteserv has denied claims that workers at a civic amenity site in Gozo had not been provided with necessary equipment to protect themselves amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The claim was made by a journalist during Saturday's daily press briefing by public health superintendent Charmaine Gauci.

In a statement, Wasteserv said workers at the Tal-Kus civic amenity site in Xewkija had all been provided with high-visibility clothing, face masks, safety goggles and gloves, all of which were mandatory while on site.

The waste management company said other personal protective equipment, such as protective coveralls, half-face or full-face masks and hearing protection, was worn as required depending on the tasks being carried out.

"Coincidentally, this morning the head of the Health and Safety unit was at Tal-Kus for a routine inspection and it is confirmed that all of the above personal protective equipment is readily available and is being provided to all personnel in accordance with the risk assessments," the company added.