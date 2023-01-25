WasteServ has published a tender for the supply of a new automated glass sorting line.

With a capacity to process around 10 tonnes of glass per hour - equivalent to 52,500 glass bottles every hour – this line will be sorting glass bottles and jars while separating clear from coloured glass. It will also have the ability to sort flat glass offcuts coming from the commercial sector.

Besides increasing operational efficiency, the equipment will also result in better quality glass that will ultimately be transformed into other products as part of a circular economy approach, Wasteserv said.

CEO Richard Bilocca said the €2 million investment will further improve Malta’s recycling performance and contribute to its recycling targets.

“Compared to the current setup where glass is transferred onto a conveyor belt and is manually sorted, this automated line will significantly increase operational efficiency and the quality of the glass.

"It will also cater to future needs as it will have the capacity to process 21,000 tonnes of glass annually which is more than double the current capacity”, he said.

Interested bidders can find tender details here.