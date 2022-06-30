WasteServ has opened a reuse centre within its Ħal Far Civic Amenity Site, enabling visitors to acquire second-hand items cheaply.

Revenue will go to a WasteServ fund for environmental initiatives.

Items for sale include ceramics, toys, books, pet accessories, loose furniture, and musical instruments.

Similar centres will be opened in Luqa, Mrieħel, and Gozo.

“These centres will encourage better use of existing resources to enable further movement towards a more circular economy. Items that are still in good condition should not end up as waste and so we are reducing waste in the process,” Energy and Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said during a visit to the site.