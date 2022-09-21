WasteServ has opened its second reuse centre at the Civic Amenity Site in Xewkija.

This follows the opening of the first centre in Ħal Far earlier this year.

More than 1,000 items have already been acquired in the three months the centre has been open.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said such projects turned waste into a resource as the life of objects that would have otherwise been thrown away is extended.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri looked forward to more work and initiatives in favour of the environment for Gozo while Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Chris Bonett said the centre was opened with an investment of €170,000 from the Cohesion Fund.

Two more Reuse Centres will be opening in Luqa and Mrieħel in the coming weeks.

The project is partially financed by the European Union, as part of the Cohesion Fund - European Structural and Investment Funds 2014-2020.