Wasteserv has published what is known as a prior-information notice about the planned waste-to-energy facility in Magħtab so that potential bidders can start drawing up their bid.

Last week the company said no one had submitted a bid to operate the new waste-to-energy facility in Magħtab for the first 20 years.

It had noted that a fresh preliminary qualification questionnaire will have to be issued as none of the three shortlisted consortia that participated in the first competitive dialogue procedure submitted a final bid.

RELATED STORIES Acquisitions, takeovers led companies to drop out of incinerator tender process

An outline proposal for the project, which has faced heavy objections from neighbouring councils and environmental NGOs, was greenlighted by the planning authority earlier this month. The environment watchdog gave its approval last year.

Excavation works are expected to be completed this year.

In a statement on Friday Wasteserv said it had published a PIN to indicate to prospective bidders that it is planning to launch, within weeks, a competitive procedure with negotiation for the plant.

The PIN will also feature within a couple of days on the EU Journal.

It said the successful tenderer will be awarded a contract for the design, building and operation of the facility.

The construction phase would last around three years and the subsequent operation and maintenance period will stretch over 20 years.