Wasteserv on Sunday warned contractors it will take drastic action if they did not collect glass because items are placed in cardboard boxes.

In a statement, the state agency said it had received complaints that in a number of localities glass placed in cardboard boxes remained uncollected.

The agency insisted it had never limited the collection to the containers it had provided and never banned the use of cardboard boxes where this was practicable.

"If the current operators are not in a position to meet expectations up to the extent that their failures disrupt the proper separation of waste at national level, WasteServ does not exclude that it may take drastic action in consultation with the Department of Local Government and the Association for Local Councils so that it is ensured that residents are receiving the best possible service," the agency said.

It explained that it is obliged to ensure that the material it receives is clean and not in a state that precludes its final recycling potential.

Glass, it said, used to be brought in with other rubbish including, plastic, cardboard, and other mixed waste. It had therefore told the operators in the past to ensure the material was taken into the plant clean and in line with obligations that had been in force for years, without banning cardboard boxes, which could be collected separately.





