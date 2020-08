The 20th century will be remembered for a scientific break-through of untold significance: splitting the atom marked the dawn of the nuclear age. Kenichi Watanabe’s documentary focuses on the real impact of the darker side of nuclear power: the accidents exposing people to radiation from Chernobyl to Fukushima, the full extent of which were often covered up.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us