Paris Saint-Germain fans set cars ablaze and clashed with police on the Champs-Elysees after the Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich with 148 supporters arrested, police said.

Around 5,000 supporters had gathered at Paris’s Parc des Princes to cheer on PSG, lighting flares and chanting as they watched the 1-0 defeat in Lisbon on a big screen.

