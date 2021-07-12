Nineteen London police officers were injured on Sunday as they worked to police the Euro 2020 final, amid scenes of violent disorder in the British capital ahead of the historic game between England and Italy.

The Metropolitan police said the officers were injured as they "worked to control volatile crowds".

A total of 49 people were arrested for a variety of offences throughout the day.

Footage posted to social media showed mobs storming Wembley Stadium and trashing Leicester Square, in incidents that drew condemnation online.

Police said that a "small number" of fans had managed to force their way into the stadium ahead of the match, which Italy won on penalties.



"Earlier this afternoon there was a breach of security at Wembley Stadium, which resulted in a small number of people getting into the stadium without a ticket," the Metropolitan Police said.

"Officers worked closely with security officials to prevent any further breaches.

"We will also support action by Wembley Stadium officials to identify those without tickets and eject them."

A Wembley spokesperson added stadium stewards and security were working to remove the intruders.

"Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected," the spokesperson said.

Fans breach Wembley security to storm the stadium.

Security staff were seen "rugby tackling people to the ground" inside the venue, a witness told Britain's domestic Press Association news agency.

At one point during the first half around 300 people were trying to get through, the witness reported to PA, with some supporters' tickets checked at half-time.

Meanwhile, footage posted to social media appeared to show scenes of violence on concourses within the stadium.

In one video lasting nearly a minute and a half, a large throng of men can be seen fighting -- throwing punches and kicks, some targeting people lying on the ground -- as just a couple of stewards attempt to intervene.

Video shows fans inside the stadium being attacked by a mob of hooligans.

Ugly scenes

The breach came as hundreds of ticketless fans tried to storm Wembley's outer gates in a bid to gain entry to England's contest against Italy.

Footage posted on social media showed supporters battling to get past lines of stewards and police as the atmosphere turned ugly in the hours before kick-off.

Some fans shown in the videos appeared to get past the fences and towards the venue. However, Wembley officials and police had earlier insisted there was no breach of stadium security and no ticketless fans had entered the actual ground

The mood outside Wembley and in central London grew increasingly febrile well before the 1900 GMT kick-off as thousands of fans gathered on Olympic Way.

Some drunken fans were throwing beer cans and bottles as well as traffic cones, with red flares and fireworks set off.

Social distancing was ignored as maskless supporters congregated in large groups on the concrete approach to the stadium.

Meanwhile in Trafalgar Square in the city centre, a group of England fans tried to storm into a fan zone for 1,500 supporters who had won tickets in an online ballot.