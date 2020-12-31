It was the year nobody predicted. A pandemic swept the world, and in the process derailed economies and decimated lives.

Video compiled by Joe Paolella

Robert Abela was elected Malta's new prime minister at the end of turbulent political times but just weeks later, COVID-19 hit Malta and forced the country into partial lockdown. Drastic measures were taken to keep the virus from spreading as unprecedented measures were taken to keep the economy afloat.

Yet another construction incident killed an innocent neighbour as the political unrest sparked in 2019 trailed on.

But some individuals went it alone to inject hope in a year where many lost hope.