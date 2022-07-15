Maltese football fans woke up on Thursday morning discussing the exploits of Ħamrun Spartans and Gżira United in the UEFA Conference League.

The Spartans produced the performance of the night when they came from a goal down to cruise past Armenian giants Alashskert at the Centenary Stadium to reach the second qualifying round 4-2 on aggregate.

Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

Despite trailing to an Artek Yerdagan goal early in the second half, the Spartans refused to buckle and roared by a sell-out crowd at the Centenary Stadium they scored four times without reply through Roko Prsa, Matthew Guillaumier, Jonny and Dodo to make it a night to remember for the 2021 Malta champions.

For the Spartans this was their second qualification in UEFA club competition, the last being in the 1985 Cup Winners’ Cup against Ballymena United.

Ħamrun will now head to Bosnia to face Velez Mostar, in the second qualifying round, first leg, next week.

On the other hand, Gżira United showed remarkable character to fend off a spirited Atletic d’Escaldes, of Andorra.

The Maroons needed a brilliant Jefferson strike in extra-time to seal a 1-0 aggregate win and a berth in the second qualifying round.

Next up for Gżira United is a clash against Serbian side Radnicki.