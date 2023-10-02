A fresh scandal rocked the island on Sunday when Times of Malta revealed details - and names - of people involved in a Transport Malta racket to help specific candidates obtain a driving licence.

Hundreds of WhatsApp messages obtained by Times of Malta show how Transport Malta director Clint Mansueto was told to "help" certain test candidates - either by bumping them up the queue, getting them assistance during their test or ensuring they sat for their tests without instructors present.

Some candidates were flagged as VIPs - such as Labour Party delegates, people working within the Office of the Prime Minister or relatives of high-profile figures.

Mark Laurence Zammit takes you through the chats. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

In this video Times of Malta journalists Mark Laurence Zammit and Jacob Borg take you through the chats and explain who said what, when and to whom.

Ian Borg, who was in direct communication with Mansueto, insists he did nothing wrong. His boss, Prime Minister Robert Abela, agreed.

The revelations make them proud, they said, because the leaked messages confirm that the government listens to people.

This Times of Malta investigation was supported by OCCRP and the Daphne Caruana Galizia foundation.

