The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) has teamed up with one of the world's foremost sand animation artists to tell the story of Malta.

Valletta, a city like no other in the world is a five-minute video in which Ukrainian artist Kseniya Simonova depicts a concise history of Malta while offering an artistic glimpse of Valletta.

Video: Malta Philharmonic Orchestra

The animation features the MPO interpreting Charles Camilleri’s Nocturne, one of the poignant movements of his Malta Suite.

It is the second audiovisual production the MPO, with the help of the Valletta Cultural Agency and support of Bank of Valletta, has launched in recent weeks.

Last month, the orchestra unveiled its take on U2's 80s classic Where the Streets Have No Name.

Simonova rose to international fame after winning Ukraine’s Got Talent in 2009. Apart from world-acclaimed performances and real-time ventures with a number of symphony orchestras, she was also one of the main acts in the annual charity telethon L-Istrina around 11 years ago.



This project forms part of a series of initiatives produced by Malta’s national orchestra. In the coming weeks, the MPO shall be launching its online programme for the remaining months of the 19/20 Concert Season.

