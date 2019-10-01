Children entering San Ġwann primary school for their first day of kindergarten this week were greeted by costume-wearing teachers singing Lion King classics inside corridors transformed into a made-up jungle.

The Disney film-themed celebration was organised by the school to put a smile on children’s faces during what is often a day characterised by a flood of emotions.

It is the third consecutive year that the school has organised a costumed event to welcome children for the scholastic year.

“I truly believe that school is the pupils’ second home. Some of the students spend more time here rather than at their actual house. They deserve to be in a warm, welcoming and decent place,” said head of school David Mario Caruana.

The San Ġwann kindergarten hosts around 200 students and sits next to the primary school. It was renovated over the summer months following an initiative led by Mr Caruana.

Works included plastering and painting. New curtain and chairs were brought in and corridor panels were painted by the headmaster himself.