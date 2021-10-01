Amateur archaeologists can watch a live excavation as part of an event organised at the Għajn national water conservation centre in Rabat.

It is being held as part of the annual European Heritage Days programme, which offers people the oprotrunity to see places that are usually inaccessible to the public.

It includes an exhibition, educational lectures and live archaeological excavations.

Visitors will have the opportunity to follow live an archaeological excavation currently under way within the grounds of the centre at Triq Għajn Qajjet.

Video: Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, Energy and Water Agency

Some of the archaeological artefacts discovered during these works, dating from the Phoenician and Roman periods, will also be shown for the first time.

The free event is open to the public on Saturday and Sunday with informative sessions being held at 9 and 11am and at 1 and 3pm.

One of the finds made during excavations. Photo: Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, Energy and Water Agency

European Heritage Days is a joint European Council and European Union project celebrated in almost 50 European states that are signatory to the European Cultural Convention.

The event is organised by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, together with the Energy and Water Agency,

In line with current Covid-19 Guidelines, visitors are required to book on the available forms accessible from the agency or the superintendence’s Facebook page or from eventbrite.com through https://bit.ly/3ojF2iu.