In this second video in a series of clips intended to raise awareness on animal welfare, Alison Bezzina, the Commissioner for Animal Welfare, gives the public a snapshot of the work of the Animal Welfare Directorate.

The role of the Animal Welfare Directorate is to enforce animal welfare legislation and rescue stray animals. The main aim is to end the suffering, abuse and exploitation of domestic animals – cats, dogs and horses – in line with Maltese legislation and EU Regulations.

To perform its duties diligently, the animal welfare department employs animal welfare officers, who are empowered under the Animal Welfare Act to enforce existing legislation. There is a freephone – 1717 – where the general public can report cases of animal abuse or injured stray animals.

Animal welfare officers investigate reported cases of animal abuse, cruelty and abandonment

The animal welfare department offers the Animal Ambulance service on 24/7 basis. This service is aimed to provide assistance to injured or sick stray animals and is not intended to rescue privately owned pets. The animal ambulance can be contacted on 1717.

Another responsibility of the department is the enforcement of animal welfare legislation. Animal welfare officers investigate reported cases of animal abuse, cruelty and abandonment, and anyone found responsible for such acts can be prosecuted and taken to court. Reports can be made on 1717, 2292 4132 or animalwelfare.mafa@gov.mt.

This message was brought to you by the Office of The Commissioner for Animal Welfare in collaboration with Times of Malta.




