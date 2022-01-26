A bill moved by the Opposition to implement the recommendations of the inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia was described as a 'political gimmick' and 'a stunt' by the prime minister on Wednesday.

The wide-ranging bill will, if adopted, see the president being given extra powers. It provides for the appointment of a special inquiring magistrate to focus on corruption; outline rules for a caretaker government once an election is called and establish media freedom as the fourth pillar of democracy.

Abela said when questioned that the government would be participating in Thursday's debate in parliament and it would explain how it was already proposing its own legislative changes based on the conclusions and recommendations of the inquiry.

He said the government was in the process of implementing the inquiry board’s recommendations by consulting with local stakeholders and international experts.

Legal amendments had been drafted and passed on to the committee of experts appointed to implement the inquiry's recommendations, Abela said, and the government was expecting the committee's comments within two months.

He also said that some of the PN's proposals did not make sense, such as the one which, he said, gave the impression that Malta was a Mafia state by proposing the criminalisation of mafia associations.

There were other proposals with which the government agreed in principle, such as legislation to counter SLAPP suits, he added. The government had already drafted proposals to counter SLAPP suits and was awaiting feedback.

He said the opposition made a "cardinal mistake" by mixing 12 legal amendments into one and wanting to rush them through parliament in one sitting.

"While there are some proposals which we agree with and would be ready to accept, there are others that we don't and would never be ready to back them," he said.

"Things aren't done like that with a stunt or with political gimmicks. Things must be done seriously," he added.