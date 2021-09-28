Robert Abela has moved to reassure the construction sector about its future, after his finance minister said that the country needs to seek alternative paths to economic growth.

"Clyde Caruana never said we should stop construction," Abela said when asked by Times of Malta to react to Caruana's statement.

"Construction is a very important contributor to our economy. It is not the only industry on which our economy is built, but it is a very important one," Abela said.

Speaking last Friday, Caruana argued that the country needed to wean itself off its dependence on construction for economic growth – something he said politicians had historically done because it was the “easy” thing to do.

“But we cannot keep doing it forever, and we cannot expect different results if we don't change our ways,” he told an audience in Gozo, adding that “people are getting tired at the constant sight of cranes, concrete, fumes and noise.”

Clyde Caruana and Robert Abela in their own words. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

Caruana’s words had prompted consternation within the construction sector, with the Malta Developers Association saying that the solution “is not to make an enemy out of the construction sector, but rather to embrace laws and policies that favour the rural and urban environment.”

Speaking late on Monday, Robert Abela made it clear that the government wanted construction to continue – only with higher buildings and a greater focus on aesthetics.

"Building upwards is necessary for our scenario. It doesn't necessarily mean that it's ruining our landscape, as long as we respect aesthetic principles."

"Development needs to be sustainable and aesthetically pleasing, and while processing its applications, the Planning Authority should give added value to these principles," he said.

The prime minister said that the government had to ensure that the economy was well diversified and did not overly rely on any one sector.

"Let's not create divisions between industries, because they are all essential for our country,” he said.