Robert Abela and Bernard Grech will debate one another this morning, at an event organised by the Malta Chamber.

It will be the third time in a week that the leaders of Malta’s two major parties appear on a stage together, following a rather tame debate at the University of Malta and a Q&A session hosted by the Chamber of SMEs.

Wednesday’s event, which is scheduled to begin at 11am, will be moderated by Rachel Attard.

