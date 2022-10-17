Ricardo Mendes was very young when his parents abandoned him at a Buddhist community in rural southern France. The experience for him and other children there was a nightmare: physical abuse, punishment through withholding food, sexual abuse of girls.

Elodie Emery and Wandrille’s documentary exposes numerous abuses within Tibetan Buddhism around the world and shines a light on a religious organisation that is often seen as benign. In reality, it is as mired in scandal as other world religions and has hierarchical structures that are an ideal breeding ground for abusers.