AC Milan avoided being eliminated in a preliminary round in Europe for the first time on Thursday by equalising with a penalty in the last seconds of extra time and then winning a 24-kick shootout 9-8.

The seven-times European champions trailed going into added time in extra time but Toni Borevkovic handled in the penalty area, earning his second yellow card and Hakan Calhanoglu converted from the spot to give Milan a 2-2 draw and set up an agonising shootout.

