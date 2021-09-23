Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech has slammed an “unacceptable” show of force by his predecessor Adrian Delia during the party’s independence day celebrations on Monday.

Delia showed up at the Floriana granaries surrounded by around 27 supporters all wearing identical ‘Team Adrian’ T-shirts.

The supporters made their presence felt during the lead up to Grech’s closing address at the event and reportedly accosted an elderly woman who objected to their presence.

Photos of Delia surrounded by his supporters were also circulated by the former PN leader on Facebook.

Grech ousted Delia last year after the party lost faith in his leadership following the PN’s continued dismal showings in the polls and concerns over his relationship with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Grech said Delia’s actions were unacceptable as the party had a duty to present a united front.

“Everyone needs to work together, so we can send a clear message that as a party we are there to act in the interests of all Maltese and Gozitans,” Grech said.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Grech said he had not spoken to Delia about the incident.

He would not be drawn into whether Delia’s actions were intended to undermine his leadership.

“I am not interested in his reasons and intentions. What interests me is that he, along with all candidates and MPs treat the electorate with respect, ensuring we are a united party ready to be of service to the entire population”, Grech said.

In May, Grech came close to expelling both Delia and PN MP Jason Azzopardi after the animosity between the pair spilled over into a social media spat.

RELATED STORIES How Jason Azzopardi helped Adrian Delia whitewash the facts

A tense showdown at the PN headquarters ended in Azzopardi pulling back on many of the accusations he has levelled against Delia over the years.

Since taking over as PN leader last October, the party has continued to trail Labour in the polls.