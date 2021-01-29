Access to a secluded bay at Fomm ir-Riħ has been restored after pictures of a metal gate blocking the path provoked widespread anger.

Times of Malta visited the scene on Friday morning, and spotted two men walking off with fencing.

Videos and photos showing the area cordoned off along with 'Private Property' signs were widely shared on social media on Thursday and prompted calls for the authorities to step in.

Conservationist Raniero Borg highlighted the issue, asking: "Why are we unable to walk down to the beach?"

After environmentalists highlighted a blocked path to Fomm ir-Riħ, access has been restored. Video: Matthew Mirabelli/Joe Paolella

During a visit to the site on Friday morning, Times of Malta saw two men walking off with large, metal fencing. Small bolts were also strewn across the path.

The men disappeared after seeing journalists make their way down to the site.

Marks on the side of the cliffs at the spot where the gate had been were still visible.

Conservationist Raniero Borg shared footage of the gate still in place on Thursday. Photo: Raniero's Adventures/Facebook

Hand-made signs warning people the area is not safe have also been blacked and an old article on public access to beaches was scrunched up on the ground.

It remains unclear who was responsible for the removal.

However, official signs also warning the public of falling rocks, put up by the government, were still in place and untouched.

Earlier in January, Times of Malta was informed of unidentified men stopping hikers and cyclists from entering the area saying it was private.

An old article on access to beaches was spotted along the path to the bay.

"The minute you approach the area, men seem to emerge out of nowhere, waving and screaming the area is private. It was raining and they were quite intimidating so we left," one hiker told Times of Malta of the experience.

On that occasion, buckets full of nails were spread in the area ahead of the path in what the hikers said was an effort to stop drivers from parking their cars there.

Buckets of nails near cars parked ahead of the path to the bay.

A Transport Malta spokesperson said there are no registered car parks in the area and therefore nobody is licenced to act as parker.