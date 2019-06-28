An Air Malta flight to the UK was alive with the sound of music recently as members of the BBC Concert Orchestra gave an impromptu performance, much to the delight of passengers.

The orchestra had just performed in Floriana in a show hosted by Game of Thrones actor Charles Dance.

Its members then decided to give an unforgettable encore on the flight home - true to their mission of 'bringing inspiring musical experiences to everyone, everywhere'.

The musicians stood on the aisle for their mid-air show, with some passengers holding up their music sheets. Other passengers raised their camera phones in a show of approval.

Richard Balcombe conducted his players, who got a hearty round of applause.