The stories from One Thousand and One Nights have captivated humanity for centuries. However, the most famous tales like Aladdin or Ali Baba do not belong to the original canon. It was only a few years ago that the true author was discovered in the Vatican Library: the Syrian Hanna Diyab, a global sensation. The history of the world's most famous collection of stories holds many surprises.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us