Since February 22 Algerians have been in the streets demanding an end to the corrupt regime that has run their country into the ground. In a spirit of optimism and obstinacy, the Algerian people are fighting for their future.
With interviews from young protesters and cultural figures such as filmmaker Sofia Djama and writer Kamel Daoud, this documentary explores an ongoing revolutionary moment.
